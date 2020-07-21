Italian bonds higher after European leaders seal agreement on recovery fund

European markets are cheering on the compromise by European leaders





This is also helping to keep risk in a better spot as we get the session going, as we see the yields spread between 10-year Italian and German bonds fall to its lowest level since late February now; falling to ~150 bps:









Italian 10-year bond yields are down 4 bps at the open, falling to just under 1.06% to its lowest level since 5 March as investors are cheering on the recovery fund agreement.