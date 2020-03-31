Italian economic development minister says need to prepare for end of lockdown

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Italian minister, Stefano Patuanelli


  • Data shows a regression of the virus outbreak
There is still no firm decision made yet about if Italy will extend the current lockdown measures (set to end on Friday), although there were reports from yesterday that suggested they might do so until Easter at the very least.

The good news in Italy is that the percentage rise in the number of confirmed cases has fallen substantially over the past two weeks.

Yesterday, there was a ~4% rise in the number of confirmed cases. However, the raw figure remains in the thousands with the number reported yesterday being 4,050.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose