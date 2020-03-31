Italian economic development minister says need to prepare for end of lockdown
Comments by Italian minister, Stefano Patuanelli
There is still no firm decision made yet about if Italy will extend the current lockdown measures (set to end on Friday), although there were reports from yesterday that suggested they might do so until Easter at the very least.
- Data shows a regression of the virus outbreak
The good news in Italy is that the percentage rise in the number of confirmed cases has fallen substantially over the past two weeks.
Yesterday, there was a ~4% rise in the number of confirmed cases. However, the raw figure remains in the thousands with the number reported yesterday being 4,050.