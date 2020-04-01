Italian health minister confirms lockdown measures to be extended until 13 April

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The govt already mentioned that it will continue until the Easter break yesterday

Speranza just reaffirms the decision in parliament. The good news for Italy is that containment efforts are seen to be working as the jump in cases is leveling off. However, they are still in the thousands and that is hardly comforting in terms of medical capacity.
ForexLive

