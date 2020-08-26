Italian health minister rules out another lockdown despite rising virus cases

Italy says no to another lockdown

This is via comments from Italian health minister, Roberto Speranza, speaking to Bloomberg in an interview. As mentioned before, this is all very much a political exercise and public expectations have very well changed from the beginning of the pandemic.





Unless the health crisis threatens to overwhelm medical capacity and becomes much worse than the initial outbreak, it is hard to imagine most governments going back to mass lockdown measures that we saw back in March and April.





As for the virus cases in Italy, things aren't progressing all too smoothly. The number of active cases in the country dropped to around ~12,400 cases at the end of July but is now sitting at ~19,700 cases as of the latest update yesterday.