Italian PM Conte: Must work side by side to ensure level EU/UK playing field

Both side are digging in

Italian prime minister Conte is on the wires saying after meeting with French Pres. Macron:

must work side-by-side to ensure level playing field in talks between the EU and the UK.

Earlier today it was reported that the UK was prepared to walk away in June if there was no progress on trade talks. Michael Gove told parliament that the government would not accept any alignment with EU laws as the EU is demanding. He added that "We will not trade away our sovereignty"







The UK government published 30 page document with priorities for the talks including:

