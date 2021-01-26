Italian prime minister Conte offers resignation to president - Corriere
This is very much expected as mentioned earlier here. The question now is will he be able to form a viable coalition to return back to the helm. Otherwise, fresh elections certainly isn't out of the realm of possibilities at this stage.
Update: A statement from the president's office has confirmed Conte's resignation. Consultations with political parties to resolve the crisis will begin tomorrow.