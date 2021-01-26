Italian prime minister Conte offers resignation to president - Corriere

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Corriere della Sera reports with the headline

This is very much expected as mentioned earlier here. The question now is will he be able to form a viable coalition to return back to the helm. Otherwise, fresh elections certainly isn't out of the realm of possibilities at this stage.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
Update: A statement from the president's office has confirmed Conte's resignation. Consultations with political parties to resolve the crisis will begin tomorrow.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose