Italian stock exchange says that short-sell ban to be in action today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Gotta try and stop the bleeding one way or another

This was also posted by Eamonn earlier today here. Italy's FTSE MIB experienced its biggest one day loss yesterday, falling by ~17%. This is one ugly chart:

Italy FTSE MIB

