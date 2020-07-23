Italy 10-year bond yields fall to 1% for the first time since early March

Euro area markets continue to give a vote of confidence to the response by the ECB and European leaders

Italian 10-year bond yields are lower again today, touching 1% for the first time since 5 March - before the virus lockdown was introduced in the country.





This continues to allude to more optimistic sentiment in euro area markets as investors are giving the thumbs up to the response by European policymakers and lawmakers.





In the bigger picture, this also bodes well for sentiment surrounding the euro currency as we see it continue to flirt with a potential break above 1.1600 today.





If anything else, the calmer mood in the euro area bond market is also a positive takeaway for risk trades and the risk mood in general for the time being.



