Italy 10-year bond yields fall to fresh seven-week low on EU recovery fund proposal

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The initial reaction is favourable for euro assets

Italy 10-year yields
See here for global coronavirus case data
Italian 10-year yields are now down to 1.48%, fresh lows in seven weeks, and that sees the yields spread between Italy and Germany 10-year bonds narrow to just 191 bps - the tightest since early April.

The response to the 'compromise' proposal by the European Commission has been more favourable so far for euro assets. Stocks are rising further with the euro also erasing its earlier losses against the dollar, now sitting at 1.0982.

But again, just be mindful that this isn't a straightforward solution to bridge the divide between France, Germany and the "frugals" i.e. Austria, Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden.

For now, the reaction has helped to boost risk trades further as well with US futures also comfortably posting gains of over 1%. Let's see if the euphoria can last.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose