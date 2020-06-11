Italy 379 new coronavirus cases up from 202 yesterday. Florida and Arizona show increased case count

Italy out with coronavirus statistics.

Italy is reporting their coronavirus statistics for the day:



new cases increased by 379 vs. 202 on Wednesday



total deaths increased by 53 vs. 71 on Wednesday



total cases now stand at 236,142 while total deaths are up to 34,167

In other coronavirus news:



New York coronavirus cases rose 0.2% which is in line with the 7 day average.



Total coronavirus cases rose 736



the number of deaths totaled 36 down from 53 yesterday



5 regions will enter phase 3 tomorrow in New York



Florida cases rose 2.5% vs. 2% 7 day average



Arizona case count up 4.7% vs. 7 day average of 2.4%



UK new virus deaths rose by 151 vs. 245 yesterday



UK cases rose by 1266 vs. 1003 yesterday



Saudi Arabia reported 3733 new coronavirus cases vs. 3717 on Wednesday



Places like Florida, Arizona, Saudi Arabia with elevated numbers is worrisome especially given the fact that those are warm weather areas and the hope was in the summer, case counts would move lower.