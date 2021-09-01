Italy August manufacturing PMI 60.9 vs 60.1 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 1 September 2021





Prior 60.3





"August data pointed to accelerated growth across the Italian manufacturing sector. The PMI remained close to its all-time high, rising since July, and signalled another substantial improvement in the health of the sector, driven mostly by quicker expansions in output and new orders.



"As a result, capacity pressures continued to build, with backlogs of work rising sharply, albeit at the slowest pace since April. Firms continued to take on additional staff to deal with greater workloads, and the rate of job creation remained among the fastest on record.



"Supply disruptions and inflationary pressures continued to weigh on the sector, however, with panellists again reporting material shortages and logistics delays, as well as higher fees and prices as a result. That said, the rates of both cost and charge inflation eased, although they were still substantial overall.



"Still, the sector remains on a strong footing in August, with momentum accelerating despite these constraints. Firms' confidence towards output over the next year improved on the month, with sentiment the strongest since December 2020, suggesting that goods producers themselves expect growth to continue."





A faster upturn in output and new orders sees Italian factory activity keep close to a record high in August, reaffirming the resilience during the summer. That said, supply chain disruptions and inflation pressures are still two key issues plaguing the outlook.