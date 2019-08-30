Italy August preliminary CPI +0.5% vs +0.3% m/m expected

Latest data released by Istat - 30 August 2019





Prior 0.0%

CPI +0.5% vs +0.3% y/y expected

Prior +0.4%

HICP 0.0% vs 0.0% m/m expected

Prior -1.8%

HICP +0.5% vs +0.5% y/y expected

Prior +0.3%

Headline inflation actually improved more than expected in Italy but the focus is on the overall Eurozone report released at the same time. As such, the more positive backdrop here hardly matters amid subdued inflationary pressures seen in the region as a whole.



