Italy August preliminary CPI -0.5% vs -0.5% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Istat - 31 August 2020


  • Prior -0.3%; revised to -0.4%
  • CPI +0.3% vs +0.3% m/m expected
  • Prior -0.1%; revised to -0.2%
  • HICP -0.5% vs -0.3% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.8%
  • HICP -1.3% vs -1.1% m/m expected
  • Prior -0.6%; revised to -0.7%
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
Italian headline annual inflation slumps to its weakest level since April 2016, as price pressures across the European region remains more subdued in August. This just reaffirms the narrative that the ECB will keep the stimulus tap flowing for an extended period of time.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose