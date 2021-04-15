Italy cabinet approves stimulus worth 40B euros - report

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Italy to keep the spending going

This package was rumored on Monday. The budget deficit target is 11.8% of GDP compared to 9.2% in January.

All this makes a mockery of the years of fighting in the EU over fractions of a point of deficits to GDP.

