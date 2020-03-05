Italy Cabinet to discuss stimulus package today - report

Bloomberg reports, citing an official familiar with the government's plans







ForexLive

This was also teased earlier by deputy finance minister Castelli, as she said that the package will probably amount to €5 billion. It is a similar story to the deficit report from earlier in the week, with suggestions that the package could come as soon as next week.

The report says that Italian prime minister Conte will be chairing a Cabinet meeting today to discuss plans for a stimulus package to counter the impact of the virus outbreak.