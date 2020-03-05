Italy Cabinet to discuss stimulus package today - report
Bloomberg reports, citing an official familiar with the government's plansThe report says that Italian prime minister Conte will be chairing a Cabinet meeting today to discuss plans for a stimulus package to counter the impact of the virus outbreak.
This was also teased earlier by deputy finance minister Castelli, as she said that the package will probably amount to €5 billion. It is a similar story to the deficit report from earlier in the week, with suggestions that the package could come as soon as next week.