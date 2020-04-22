Italy cases rise to 187,327 versus 183,957 yesterday

Italy coronavirus statistics for the day

  • total cases rises to 187,327 versus 183,757. That is a gain of 1.5%
  • total deaths 25,083 versus 24,648. That is a rise of 2.2% on the day
  • total new virus infections 3370. That is the highest in 4 days
Meanwhile over in the UK, UK's Raab is on the wires saying:
  • we are making progress but are not out of the woods yet
  • greatest risk if we ease on social distance a too soon is a 2nd spiked and locked down
  • I do not recognize any timetable for relaxing COVID-19 restrictions
  • we are coming through the peak but are not there yet
Finally from a WHO expert:
  • a number of countries are seeing a resurgence again, that is because a large proportion of the population is susceptible
