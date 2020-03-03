Italy coronavirus case numbers continue to soar

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Nearly 500 more cases

Officials from Italy say the number of cases is now 2502 compared to 2038 yesterday. Deaths are now at 79 from 52.

The scariest headline I saw today was that Iceland now has 11 cases but they were all travelers from Italy/Austria. There are a number of other countries -- including Nigeria -- that have imported cases from Italy.

So either a there were an inordinate amount of travelers from Italy for a short time, or there are still far more cases circulating in the country.

It's a similar story in Iran where official confirmed cases are now less than 3000 and yet 8% of parliament has tested positive.
