Italy coronavirus case numbers continue to soar

Nearly 500 more cases







Officials from Italy say the number of cases is now 2502 compared to 2038 yesterday. Deaths are now at 79 from 52.





The scariest headline I saw today was that Iceland now has 11 cases but they were all travelers from Italy/Austria. There are a number of other countries -- including Nigeria -- that have imported cases from Italy.





So either a there were an inordinate amount of travelers from Italy for a short time, or there are still far more cases circulating in the country.



It's a similar story in Iran where official confirmed cases are now less than 3000 and yet 8% of parliament has tested positive.

