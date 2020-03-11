Italy coronavirus cases jump to 12,462 from 10,149

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

No slow in the numbers

Deaths rise to 827 from 631.

The stories from hospitals in Italy are absolutely heartbreaking.

Some hospitals are essentially turning away the elderly from ICUs, according to this directive.

