Italy coronavirus cases rise by most in three days

Death toll up by 542 to 17,669

Yesterday reported 604 deaths



New cases at 3836 vs 3039 yesterday

Total cases 139,422 vs 135,586

3696 people in ICU vs 3792 Tuesday, a fifth consecutive decline

26,491 recovered



The number of deaths was lower but cases higher.





Italy went into a national lockdown on March 8, so this is a full month now and they're still getting 3836 cases per day. It's tough to see how the economy can re-open any time soon.

