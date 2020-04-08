Italy coronavirus cases rise by most in three days

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The latest numbers from Italy

  • Death toll up by 542 to 17,669
  • Yesterday reported 604 deaths
  • New cases at 3836 vs 3039 yesterday
  • Total cases 139,422 vs 135,586
  • 3696 people in ICU vs 3792 Tuesday, a fifth consecutive decline
  • 26,491 recovered
The number of deaths was lower but cases higher.

Italy went into a national lockdown on March 8, so this is a full month now and they're still getting 3836 cases per day. It's tough to see how the economy can re-open any time soon.

