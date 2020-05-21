Italy coronavirus statistics: 642 new cases vs. 665 on Wednesday

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Italy's coronavirus statistics for May 21

  • 642 new coronavirus cases vs. 665 on Wednesday
  • 156 deaths vs. 161 on Wednesday
  • total cases reach 228,006 
  • total deaths reach 32,486

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose