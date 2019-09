Not looking great for Italian growth

The drop brings the forecast into line with the economist consensus. The consensus for next year is a blistering +0.4%.







Italy is also rumored to be about to bump up its deficit forecast to 2.2% of GDP (from 2.04%).





Update: there is now a report confirming the new 2.2% deficit target, which is forecast to fall to 1.8% next year and 1.4% in 2022.