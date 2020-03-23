Italy death toll rises by 602 to 6078

Total cases 63,928

Italy remains the epicenter of the coronavirus in Europe. For the day, the death toll rose by 602 to 6078. That is a near 11% gain from the previous day. The good news is the previous day showed a rise of 651 or 13.5%. So the rate of change has slowed.





The total number of cases rose to 63,928 from 59.138. That is an increase of 4790 or an increase of 8.1% from yesterday.





There are 3,204 serious or critical cases.





In the US today, the CDC reported the death toll rose to 400 as of Saturday versus 201 on Friday. That is a 99% increase. The total number of cases increased from 15,286 to 33,453 or 118% gain.





The data release is now a day behind what was the standard previously.





UPDATE:

UK death toll rises to 335 from 281 on Sunday. The total cases rises to 6650 from 5683 on Sunday.