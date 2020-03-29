Italy death toll rises by 756 to 10,779 on Sunday
The total cases rises to 97,689 vs 92,472 on Saturday
Italy is reporting their coronavirus numbers for the day:
The good news is the death toll is lower for the 2nd day in row. The total infected is lower from yesterday. The trajectory may be slowing.
- Total death toll rises by 756 to 10,779 (7.54% increase). The increase yesterday was 889.
- Total cases 97,689 vs 92,472 yesterday (5.6% increase). 5217 new cases which is down from 5974 yesterday
- Currently infected 73,880, with 69,874 mild and 3,906 serious or critical