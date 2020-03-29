Italy death toll rises by 756 to 10,779 on Sunday

The total cases rises to 97,689 vs 92,472 on Saturday

Italy is reporting their coronavirus numbers for the day:

Total death toll rises by 756 to 10,779 (7.54% increase). The increase yesterday was 889.

Total cases 97,689 vs 92,472 yesterday (5.6% increase). 5217 new cases which is down from 5974 yesterday

Currently infected 73,880, with 69,874 mild and 3,906 serious or critical

The good news is the death toll is lower for the 2nd day in row. The total infected is lower from yesterday. The trajectory may be slowing.