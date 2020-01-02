Italy December manufacturing PMI 46.2 vs 47.2 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 2 January 2020





Ouch, that's a bit of a sour note to end the year for Italian factory conditions as the reading is the lowest since April 2013. Manufacturing output and new business also continues to fall and at a quicker pace, adding insult to injury.





The bright spot is that Italy relies less heavily on factory activity but this just reaffirms more sluggish conditions that are prevalent throughout the region still.



