Italy December preliminary CPI +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Latest data released by Istat - 7 January 2020





Prior 0.0%; revised to -0.2%

CPI +0.5% vs +0.5% y/y expected

Prior +0.4%; revised to +0.2%

HICP +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior -0.1%; revised to -0.3%

HICP +0.5% vs +0.5% y/y expected

Prior +0.2%

All the figures here are in-line with estimates but this report is merely an accompaniment to the overall Eurozone report released at the same time. There isn't much else to gather from the release here.



