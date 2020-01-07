Italy December preliminary CPI +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Istat - 7 January 2020


  • Prior 0.0%; revised to -0.2%
  • CPI +0.5% vs +0.5% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.4%; revised to +0.2%
  • HICP +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m expected
  • Prior -0.1%; revised to -0.3%
  • HICP +0.5% vs +0.5% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.2%
All the figures here are in-line with estimates but this report is merely an accompaniment to the overall Eurozone report released at the same time. There isn't much else to gather from the release here.

