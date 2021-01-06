Italy December services PMI 39.7 vs 45.0 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 6 January 2021





Prior 39.4

Composite PMI 43.0 vs 47.5 expected

Prior 42.7

Italy seems to be bucking the trend in the region as services and business activity keeps more subdued in December as lockdown measures weigh on the economy.





New orders declined as demand eases but business confidence was given a boost amid vaccine optimism. Markit notes that:





"December PMI data provided little goods news for the Italian services sector, which remained deep in a downturn amid further lockdown measures. Business activity dropped substantially again, with client demand both domestically and abroad stifled further by measures.



"Business confidence ticked up at the end of the fourth quarter, however, with sentiment the highest for three months amid positive news of a vaccine and hopes of a strong economic recovery in 2021.



"Nonetheless, services remains a substantial drag on Italian economic performance as it stands, with the rapid drop in activity outweighing a further upturn in manufacturing output. Until the restrictions are loosened the downturn in the service sector will weigh heavily on any recovery."



