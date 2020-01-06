Italy December services PMI 51.1 vs 50.9 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 6 January 2020





Prior 50.4

Composite PMI 49.3 vs 49.7 expected

Prior 49.6

The services sector continues to show some signs of a recovery but overall Italian economic activity remains more subdued with the composite reading falling to its lowest level since January last year.





This just reaffirms that economic growth remains more or less at stagnant levels and that it will still take a lot to try and get Italy out of the current rut over the past few years.



