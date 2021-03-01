Italy February manufacturing PMI 56.9 vs 56.8 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 1 March 2021





Prior 55.1





That said, ongoing supply chain disruptions are still an issue and that has spurred cost inflation to climb at its fastest pace in nearly a decade. Markit notes that:





"Italy's manufacturing sector registered another strong performance during February. Output and total new order growth was sustained, with the latest upturns the steepest for three years, as demand conditions continued to recover.



"As a result, firms took on additional staff at the quickest pace since June 2018, with job creation also reflective of a robust outlook for output over the coming 12-months. Hopes of a timely end to COVID-19 restrictions and a surge in sales were attributed to optimism.



"Supply disruptions and rising costs are the principal concern at present. Lead times for inputs lengthened to the greatest extent for ten months, while input price inflation was the steepest since April 2011. Strong demand allowed firms to pass some costs through to clients at a greater rate, however."



There are a few positives in this report as Italian manufacturing improves further to start the year, with output and new orders rising at their fastest pace in three years.