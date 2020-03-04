Italy February services PMI 52.1 vs 51.3 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 4 March 2020





Prior 51.4

Composite PMI 50.7 vs 50.1 expected

Prior 50.4

The services sector firms better-than-expected in February but this doesn't quite capture the full extent of the current situation in Italy amid the virus outbreak just yet.





Business activity improved at the fastest pace since October but I reckon March will be quite a different story if the virus situation keeps up over the next few weeks.



