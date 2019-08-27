Italy: Five Star party halts coalition talks unless PD commits to appointing Conte as premier

It looks like plans to form a new government hits a snag









PD chief, Nicola Zingaretti, isn't a big fan of that as he wants the new government to break all ties with the past one.







ForexLive

If party leaders are unable to achieve a new coalition by mid-week, Italian president Sergio Mattarella has said that he will dissolve parliament and thus, trigger fresh elections again.

The Five Star party and Democratic Party (PD) were close to be forming a new alliance over the weekend but it looks like they're not able to agree on who should lead the government with Five Star insisting that Conte be the one to head the helm once again.