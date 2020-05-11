Italy has 744 new coronavirus cases. Fewest since March 4

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Daily coronavirus statistics from Italy

  • 744 new coronavirus cases. Fewer since March 4
  • 179 deaths versus 165 on Sunday
  • Italy reported 219,814 cases and 30,739 deaths
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose