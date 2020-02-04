Italy January preliminary CPI +0.6% vs +0.5% y/y expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Istat - 4 February 2020


  • Prior +0.5%
  • HICP +0.5% vs +0.5% y/y expected
  • Prior +0.5%
ForexLive
The release here is merely an accompaniment to the overall Eurozone CPI report seen on Friday. As such, it isn't one that matters all too much for the euro.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose