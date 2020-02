Latest data released by Markit - 5 February 2020





Prior 51.1

Composite PMI 50.4 vs 49.4 expected

Prior 49.3

The good news is that overall economic activity is seen moving out from contraction territory but is still alluding to flattish growth in the Italian economy. Not a real game changer as it has been the case throughout the whole of 2019 as well.