Italy July industrial production -0.7% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Latest data released by Istat - 10 September 2019





Prior -0.2%; revised to -0.3%

Industrial production WDA -0.7% vs +0.3% y/y expected

Prior -1.2%

The weaker factory activity data is something that is widespread across the region as the global manufacturing/industrial sector continues to suffer a further slowdown. Much like France, the bright spot here is that Italy depends more heavily on services for its economy so the softer readings here hurt less in a way.



