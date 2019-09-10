Italy July industrial production -0.7% vs -0.1% m/m expected

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Istat - 10 September 2019


  • Prior -0.2%; revised to -0.3%
  • Industrial production WDA -0.7% vs +0.3% y/y expected
  • Prior -1.2%
ForexLive
The weaker factory activity data is something that is widespread across the region as the global manufacturing/industrial sector continues to suffer a further slowdown. Much like France, the bright spot here is that Italy depends more heavily on services for its economy so the softer readings here hurt less in a way.

