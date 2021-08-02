Italy July manufacturing PMI 60.3 vs 61.5 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 2 August 2021





"Italy's manufacturing sector continued its run of strong growth in July. Momentum waned slightly, however, as supply delays and capacity pressures impacted factory production. Nonetheless, the latest upturns in output and new work were rapid, with panellists noting that looser COVID-19 restrictions and the reopening of some sectors had continued to boost client demand.



"Inflationary pressures remained prevalent too in July, with widespread reports of material shortages and price hikes at suppliers attributed by respondents to a near record rate of cost inflation. Greater costs were again passed through to clients, as average charges rose at a series record pace.



"Firms remain optimistic of higher output in 12 months' time, although concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the potential for the reintroduction of lockdown restrictions did weigh heavily on confidence.



"Overall, July data pointed to another stellar performance. Growth remained close to a record pace, and was hindered only slightly by ongoing supply constraints and capacity pressures. Nonetheless, latest IHS Markit estimates suggest a more than 10% annual increase in Italian industrial production over the course of 2021."



The growth momentum slows in Italy's manufacturing sector in July but the overall reading remains at an elevated level. There remains a rapid upturn in output and new work, so that's a positive but capacity and inflation pressures remain severe.