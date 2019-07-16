Italy June final CPI +0.1% vs +0.2% m/m prelim
Latest data released by Istat - 16 July 2019
- Final CPI +0.7% vs +0.8% y/y prelim
- Final HICP +0.1% vs +0.1% m/m prelim
- Final HICP +0.8% vs +0.8% y/y prelim
Slight delay in the release by the source. Preliminary figures can be found here. Minimal change to Italy's inflation data for the month of June, not one that really matters all too much given that this is the final release.
EUR/USD holds weaker at 1.1241 amid the flurry of euro area data with EUR/GBP still trading near fresh six-month highs at 0.9020 as the pound holds weaker.