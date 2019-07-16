Italy June final CPI +0.1% vs +0.2% m/m prelim

Latest data released by Istat - 16 July 2019

Final CPI +0.7% vs +0.8% y/y prelim

Final HICP +0.1% vs +0.1% m/m prelim

Final HICP +0.8% vs +0.8% y/y prelim

Slight delay in the release by the source. Preliminary figures can be found here . Minimal change to Italy's inflation data for the month of June, not one that really matters all too much given that this is the final release.





EUR/USD holds weaker at 1.1241 amid the flurry of euro area data with EUR/GBP still trading near fresh six-month highs at 0.9020 as the pound holds weaker.



