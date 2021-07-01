Italy June manufacturing PMI 62.2 vs 62.3 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 1 July 2021





Prior 62.3





"The manufacturing boom showed little signs of slowing during June, with the PMI remaining close to its survey record amid further rapid upturns in both output and new orders.



"Surging demand added to capacity pressures, however, due in part to the most severe supply delays on record and widespread reports of material shortages.



"This disruption to supply chains continued to add to inflationary woes, as firms struggled to get hold of raw materials and faced higher transport and logistical costs. Input price inflation was the fastest seen in the survey's 24-year history, while factory gate charges increased steeply again.



"Firms also took on additional staff in June, with the rate of job creation easing only slightly, suggesting that many expect demand to remain strong into the future."



Little change to the previous month but there is a further rise in output and new orders, so that is a positive development. Markit notes that: