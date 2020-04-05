Italy coronavirus lowest daily coronavirus deaths since March 19, France death toll slows

First post of the new FX week is one with a glimmer of light.

Still bad new out of Europe but not as bad as it has been.





Italy:

reported its lowest daily COVID-19 death toll for more than two weeks on Sunday

toll reached 15,887

up 525 from a day earlier - this is the smallest daily increase since March 19

number of patients in intensive care units fell for a second consecutive day

total confirmed cases +4,316 to 128,948, the smallest increase in five days

France:

deaths up 357 people(441 in the previous 24 hours)

France's total death toll is 8,078



No doubt there is plenty of bad news to come this week, just grabbing a bit of solace where I can with this less bad news.







