Italy coronavirus lowest daily coronavirus deaths since March 19, France death toll slows

First post of the new FX week is one with a glimmer of light.

Still bad new out of Europe but not as bad as it has been.

Italy:
  • reported its lowest daily COVID-19 death toll for more than two weeks on Sunday
  • toll reached 15,887
  • up 525 from a day earlier - this is the smallest daily increase since March 19
  • number of patients in intensive care units fell for a second consecutive day 
  • total confirmed cases +4,316 to 128,948, the smallest increase in five days
France:
  • deaths up 357 people(441 in the previous 24 hours)
  • France's total death toll is 8,078
No doubt there is plenty of bad news to come this week, just grabbing a bit of solace where I can with this less bad news. 
