Italy March manufacturing PMI 59.8 vs 59.8 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 1 April 2021









Markit notes that:





"March data highlighted a further acceleration of Italy's manufacturing recovery. Both output and new orders registered the steepest expansions for more than three years, with panellists reporting surging sales due to improved client demand. Subsequently, firms continued to take on additional staff to cope with workloads, while business confidence remained robust.



"However inflationary pressures continued to mount, with input costs rising at the fastest pace for nearly a decade and leading to a near record rate of charge inflation as firms attempt to maintain margins. Supply chain delays were cited the principal cause of higher cost burdens, as lead times for inputs lengthened to the greatest extent since the height of the pandemic last April.



"With the sector showing substantial growth throughout the first quarter, it is safe to say the manufacturing recovery is well underway. If demand conditions remain strong, even in light of further lockdown measures, we are likely to see a sustained upturn through the coming months. Headwinds from supply chain issues may knock growth of course, however, and with firms already noting attempts to stock inventories to shield themselves, any further delays or shortages could disrupt production." Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.



Much like the rest of the region, Italy's manufacturing recovery is gathering pace to start the year with output and new work expanding at its quickest rates in over three years. Price pressures also continue to accelerate, as it commonplace everywhere too.