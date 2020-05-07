Italy March retail sales -20.5% vs -15.0% m/m expected

Latest data released by Istat - 7 May 2020





Prior +0.8%; revised to +0.9%

Retail sales -18.4% y/y

Prior +5.7%; revised to +6.1%

Slight delay in the release by the source. Those are some awful numbers but it reflects the nationwide lockdown in Italy that started on 9 March, so there's that to consider.





But all of this should already be baked into the Q1 GDP report seen last week here





April should show similarly dismal numbers as the lockdown in the country and across the region persisted for the most part. And it will take some time before consumption activity and demand picks back up again in the coming weeks/months.



