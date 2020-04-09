Italy may extend lockdown by two weeks - report

La Stampa reports on the matter





Meanwhile, we are also hearing from Italy's economy minister via Il Sole that the government could consider direct intervention to protect companies expose to market turbulence from the recent economic fallout caused by the virus outbreak.





Adding that the €400 billion in loan guarantees for banks will all be issued this year.





The lockdown in Italy will currently end on 13 April, but given the trend in the virus trajectory it seems that more time is needed for the curve to flatten to a more comfortable level. Even after a month of lockdown, Italy still reported 3,836 new cases yesterday.