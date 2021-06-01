Italy May manufacturing PMI 62.3 vs 62.1 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 1 June 2021





That said, supply chain disruptions and high input cost inflation remain a problem and will likely stay that way for the coming months. Markit notes that:





"Italy's manufacturing rebound showed no signs of slowing during May, with PMI data pointing to a fresh record upturn in the health of the sector amid surging sales and a near survey high rate of output growth. Goods producers continued to take on additional staff too, in part due to the strongest capacity pressures in the series history, with job creation the sharpest since data collection began in 1997.



"Inflationary pressures remained the principal concern in May, with input costs continuing to surge and firms raising their average charges to a series record degree as a result. Greater costs stemmed mostly from shortages and transport delays, with suppliers' delivery times again lengthening to a broadly unprecedented extent.



"Nonetheless, the sector posted a stellar performance midway through the second quarter, with growth showing little signs of slowing down. Companies remain optimistic that output will rise further still, and this may well be the case as COVID-19 measures are eased further and the wider economy picks up."



The headline is a fresh series record as the Italian manufacturing sector posted yet another stellar performance in May, amid strong output growth and new orders.