Italy ministers quit coalition. Puts Premier Conte at risk

Matteo Renzi's, leader of the Italia Viva party, says that his party ministers are resigning, putting PM Conte's government at risk.

Renzi says



Italy has to tackle pandemic, education infrastructure



Party has faith in Italy's president to handle crisis



takes courage to pull out of government now



The EURUSD moved to a new session low on the news but did find buyers against the lows from yesterday at 1.21364. The low price reached 1.21389 and is trading back at 1.2152 at the moment.