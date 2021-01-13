Italy ministers quit coalition. Puts Premier Conte at risk
Italy's Conte government is at risk
Matteo Renzi's, leader of the Italia Viva party, says that his party ministers are resigning, putting PM Conte's government at risk.
Renzi says
- Italy has to tackle pandemic, education infrastructure
- Party has faith in Italy's president to handle crisis
- takes courage to pull out of government now
The EURUSD moved to a new session low on the news but did find buyers against the lows from yesterday at 1.21364. The low price reached 1.21389 and is trading back at 1.2152 at the moment.