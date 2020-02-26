Italy new coronavirus cases rise to 374 vs 322 on Tuesday

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Meanwhile, Greece also reports its first confirmed case

Just an update to the situation. Be mindful that if Italy continues to see a rapid increase in cases, we could see further lockdown in the country and other countries also issue travel restrictions to and from Italy in due time.
