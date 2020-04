Prior was 3153

602 new deaths vs 556 a day ago (431 two days ago)

Total cases now 162,488 and 21,067 deaths

The new cases are the lowest in a month but deaths remain stubbornly high. That's normal because deaths are a lagging indicator. What's troubling is that Italy has been in a total lockdown for nearly 5 weeks and we're still getting around 3000 cases a day.









See global cases here