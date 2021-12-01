Italy November manufacturing PMI 62.8 vs 61.1 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 1 December 2021





Prior 61.1





However, supply-side issues continue to be persistent with widespread complaints on shortages and logistical problems identified alongside surging cost pressures.





Markit notes that:





"The Italian manufacturing sector remained in good stead midway through the final quarter of the year. The headline PMI hit its highest level on record as output and new work expanded rapidly amid reports of strong demand conditions. As a result, job creation continued in November, with the latest increase in employment the second-fastest on record.



"That said, supply issues remained a key cause for concern and continued to weigh on growth. Lead times for inputs lengthened sharply again, linked to material shortages and logistical issues. This knocked onto cost burdens, which surged further in November and led firms to raise their average charges at the steepest pace on record.



"With little-signs of supply delays and inflationary pressures easing, the outlook for the manufacturing sector remains uncertain over the coming months. For now, strong demand is supporting a rapid expansion and sustained rebound, but should material shortages worsen, the sector may yet see growth momentum wane, with some firms already noting that customers are choosing to hold off ordering amid extended delivery times." Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.



The headline reading is the highest in the survey's history as Italian manufacturing activity held up well last month, with factory production rising at the fastest pace since June with improved demand conditions also noted in the report.