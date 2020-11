Latest data released by Istat - 30 November 2020





Prior -0.3%

CPI -0.1% vs -0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.2%

HICP -0.3% vs -0.5% y/y expected

Prior -0.6%

HICP 0.0% vs -0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.6%

Italian inflation came in slightly better than estimated on the month but remains at extremely subdued levels, so this does little to change the overall outlook for the region heading towards the year-end.