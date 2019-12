Latest data released by Markit - 4 December 2019





Prior 52.2

Composite PMI 49.6 vs 50.6 expected

Prior 50.8

Once again, Italy and Spain continues to highlight that euro area periphery nations are nothing alike as the former continues to display weaker growth conditions throughout 2019.





The composite reading falls back into contraction territory and should reaffirm flat growth in the Italian economy again in Q4 this year.