Italy November services PMI 55.9 vs 54.8 expected

Latest data released by Markit - 3 December 2021





Prior 52.4

Composite PMI 57.6

Prior 54.2





"Italy's service sector recorded stronger growth during November, with both business activity and new work rising at their fastest rates since August amid reports of strong client demand. Subsequently, companies expanded their workforces further, with job creation the strongest for four months and solid.



"Across the private sector as a whole, output expanded at the fastest pace for three months, with the quicker upturn in services activity met with a near record rate of increase in factory production.



"This bodes well for the Italian economy as we enter the final month of 2021. Concerns around inflationary pressures, which intensified at an unprecedented pace amid supply issues and rising energy and transport costs, as well as the resurgence of COVID-19 cases did dampen business confidence to a ten-month low, but overall firms remain upbeat towards activity over the next 12 months."





That's a solid reading as overall Italian business activity sees a tenth straight month of expansion, with the services sector looking rather buoyant still last month. That said, the omicron variant is a new risk cast over the outlook so that might temper with the more positive conditions heading into year-end. Markit notes that: