Italy October final CPI -0.1% vs 0.0% m/m prelim

Latest data released by Istat - 15 November 2019

CPI +0.2% vs +0.3% y/y prelim

HICP +0.2% vs +0.2% m/m prelim

HICP +0.2% vs +0.2% y/y prelim

Slight delay in the release by the source.





The annual headline inflation reading is revised lower to its weakest level since November 2016 but with the overall Eurozone release suggesting that core inflation in the region is still holding up, the ECB can turn a blind eye to the matter for the time being.



